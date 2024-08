Canada’s Phillip Kim (B-Boy Phil Wizard) won the first-ever men’s breaking gold medal, taking down France’s Danis Civil (B-Boy Danny Dann) in the gold medal battle. American Victor Montalvo (B-Boy Victor) took home bronze with a win in the bronze battle over Japan’s Shigeyuki Nakarai (B-Boy Shigekix).

