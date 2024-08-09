Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Track and field preview, Aug. 10: Nine medals on the line as relay teams hit the track

Aaliyah Butler of Team United States receives the baton from Shamier Little during the women's 4 x 400m relay round 1 at the Stade de France.
Aaliyah Butler of Team United States receives the baton from Shamier Little during the women's 4 x 400m relay round 1 at the Stade de France.
By
Published 3:40 PM

Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Previewing track and field action on August 10, including the men’s and women’s 4x400m relay finals.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content