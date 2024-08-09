Olympic taekwondo recap, Aug. 9: Marton, Katoussi claim welterweight gold, Teachout takes bronze for USA
(Getty Images)
Viviana Marton makes history for Hungary and Firas Katoussi finds welterweight gold, while USA’s Nickolas suffers early exit
(Getty Images)
Viviana Marton makes history for Hungary and Firas Katoussi finds welterweight gold, while USA’s Nickolas suffers early exit
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.