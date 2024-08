Brandon Loschiavo was told just 16 days ago he would be competing in the Paris Olympics, but the 27-year-old made the best of his second chance, finishing 13th on Friday to advance to the semifinals of the men’s 10m platform diving competition. China’s Cao Yuan finished first after Friday’s preliminary round.

