Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Live Blog: France looks to win Olympic gold medal on home turf vs. Spain

Alexandre Lacazette dribbles with the ball.
Alexandre Lacazette dribbles with the ball.
By
Published 8:30 AM

Getty Images

Follow along as France takes on Spain in the gold medal final of the men’s tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content