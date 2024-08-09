Hungary finishes 1-3 in the men’s 10km open water swim
Getty Images
Hungary’s Kristof Rasovszky and David Betlehem put on a dominant performance to finish 1-3 in the men’s 10km open water swim.
Getty Images
Hungary’s Kristof Rasovszky and David Betlehem put on a dominant performance to finish 1-3 in the men’s 10km open water swim.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.