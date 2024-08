When the U.S. men’s basketball team takes on France in the gold medal game on Saturday, it will be the end of an era and a chance to say goodbye to three of Team USA’s brightest stars.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.