Germany pulls off upset of Australia, Carrington wins again
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Four medals were handed out in canoe sprint on Friday, headlined by a massive upset in the men’s K-2 500m
Justin Setterfield/Getty Images
Four medals were handed out in canoe sprint on Friday, headlined by a massive upset in the men’s K-2 500m
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.