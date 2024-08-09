Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Caroline Marks: Winning Olympic surfing gold ‘probably the top moment in my career’

Caroline Marks at the 2024 Olympic Games
Caroline Marks at the 2024 Olympic Games
By
Published 6:29 PM

(Getty Images)

Read a full interview with newly crowned surfing gold medalist, Caroline Marks, about her experience winning the Olympic title in Tahiti.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content