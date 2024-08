Rhythmic gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics continued with the group all-around qualifications where 14 groups fought for eight spots in the final. Bulgaria, the defending Olympic champions from the Tokyo 2020 Games, were exceptional to top the standings in front of a sold out crowd at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena.

