Boxing recap, Aug. 9: Mullojonov becomes third Uzbek to win gold in Paris
Getty Images
Four more boxing finals were contested Friday night at Roland Garros Stadium at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Getty Images
Four more boxing finals were contested Friday night at Roland Garros Stadium at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.