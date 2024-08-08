Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Track and field preview, Aug. 9: Rai Benjamin, U.S. relay teams look to steal the show

Rai Benjamin reacts after competing in the Men's 400m Hurdles Semi-Final at Stade de France in Paris
Rai Benjamin reacts after competing in the Men's 400m Hurdles Semi-Final at Stade de France in Paris
By
Published 3:24 PM

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Previewing the track and field action for August 9, including the men’s 400m hurdles and men’s and women’s 4x100m relay finals.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content