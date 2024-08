Janja Garnbret dominated the lead semifinal to top the field by nearly 40 points heading into the boulder/lead combined final. American Brooke Raboutou was the third top qualifier.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.