Olympic track cycling recap, Aug. 8: Benjamin Thomas wins gold in men’s omnium
John MacDougall/Getty Images
It was a busy day in track cycling. France’s Benjamin Thomas won the men’s omnium, while Ellise Andrews won the women’s keirin.
John MacDougall/Getty Images
It was a busy day in track cycling. France’s Benjamin Thomas won the men’s omnium, while Ellise Andrews won the women’s keirin.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.