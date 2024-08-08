Skip to Content
Olympic track cycling recap, Aug. 8: Benjamin Thomas wins gold in men’s omnium

Benjamin Thomas celebrates winning the men's omnium race.
Published 11:23 AM

John MacDougall/Getty Images

It was a busy day in track cycling. France’s Benjamin Thomas won the men’s omnium, while Ellise Andrews won the women’s keirin.

