Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Morgane’s insane round: Metraux goes on birdie run but does so slowly at Olympics

Morgane Metraux
Morgane Metraux
By
Published 5:07 AM

Getty Images

Morgane Metraux shot 28 on the front nine Thursday but was also issued a “bad time” on the back nine. It was a wild day for the Swiss player.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content