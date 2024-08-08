Skip to Content
Katie Ledecky and Nick Mead named Tram USA flag bearers for the Closing Ceremony

Fourteen-time Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky and Olympic rowing gold medalist Nick Mead were named the flag bearers for Team USA at the Closing Ceremony.

