Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

How to watch the men’s soccer gold medal game at Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

French forward Alexandre Lacazette fights for the ball with Egypt defenders Karim El Debes and Hossam Abdelmaguid during a men's semifinal match between France and Egypt during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Lyon Stadium on August 5
French forward Alexandre Lacazette fights for the ball with Egypt defenders Karim El Debes and Hossam Abdelmaguid during a men's semifinal match between France and Egypt during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Lyon Stadium on August 5
By
Published 7:54 AM

Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images

How to watch the men’s soccer gold medal match at Paris Olympics: TV and stream schedule

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content