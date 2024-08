In a scrappy match that saw each team apparently flustered with nerves, resulting in a plethora of collisions and ball-to-body contact, Harmanpreet Singh proved to be India’s hero once more, striking twice to lead the Men in Blue to their second consecutive bronze prize.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.