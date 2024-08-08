Grant Holloway wins Olympic title he knew was coming
James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
U.S. superstar Grant Holloway at last secured his first Olympic gold medal, hurdling to victory in the men’s 110m hurdles Olympic final.
James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
U.S. superstar Grant Holloway at last secured his first Olympic gold medal, hurdling to victory in the men’s 110m hurdles Olympic final.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.