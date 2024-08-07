U.S. women’s basketball has no problem with Nigeria in easy quarterfinal win
Getty Images
The U.S. women’s basketball team once again emptied the bench on Wednesday, coasting to an easy win over Nigeria to advance to the Olympic semifinals.
Getty Images
The U.S. women’s basketball team once again emptied the bench on Wednesday, coasting to an easy win over Nigeria to advance to the Olympic semifinals.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.