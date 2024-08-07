Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Taekwondo recap, Aug. 7: Panipak, Park take gold in flyweight

Panipak Wongpattanakit at 2024 Paris Olympic Games
Panipak Wongpattanakit at 2024 Paris Olympic Games
By
Published 2:18 PM

(Getty Images)

Thailand’s Panipak Wongpattanakit makes history and South Korea’s Park Tae-Joon dominate in taekwondo flyweight finals.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content