Taekwondo recap, Aug. 7: Panipak, Park take gold in flyweight
(Getty Images)
Thailand’s Panipak Wongpattanakit makes history and South Korea’s Park Tae-Joon dominate in taekwondo flyweight finals.
(Getty Images)
Thailand’s Panipak Wongpattanakit makes history and South Korea’s Park Tae-Joon dominate in taekwondo flyweight finals.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.