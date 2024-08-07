Faulkner, Dygert lead U.S. women’s team pursuit to gold over New Zealand
Jan Woitas/Getty Images
The U.S. women’s team pursuit team won the gold medal behind the efforts of Kristen Faulkner, Chloe Dygert, Jennifer Valente and Lily Williams.
Jan Woitas/Getty Images
