Faulkner, Dygert lead U.S. women’s team pursuit to gold over New Zealand

The U.S. women's team pursuit squad races at the 2024 Paris Games.
By
Published 10:44 AM

Jan Woitas/Getty Images

The U.S. women’s team pursuit team won the gold medal behind the efforts of Kristen Faulkner, Chloe Dygert, Jennifer Valente and Lily Williams.

NBC Olympics

