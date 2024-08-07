Faulkner, Dygert lead U.S. women’s team pursuit to gold over New Zealand

The U.S. women’s team pursuit team won the gold medal behind the efforts of Kristen Faulkner, Chloe Dygert, Jennifer Valente and Lily Williams.

