Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Wrestling recap, Aug. 6: Team USA’s Hildebrandt wins QF, Tokyo champ Susaki out in opener

Sarah Hildebrandt of Team USA keeps her head on top of the waist of Evin Demirhan of Turkey in the 1/8 final
Sarah Hildebrandt of Team USA keeps her head on top of the waist of Evin Demirhan of Turkey in the 1/8 final
By
Published 4:01 AM

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Tuesday saw Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medalist Sarah Hildebrandt advance to the 50kg semifinals.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content