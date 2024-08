The U.S. train kept right on rolling in the quarterfinals, putting Brazil away before the first half had even ended to set up a rematch with Nikola Jokic and Serbia in the semis.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.