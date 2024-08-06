American rugby star Alev Kelter proposes in Paris after bronze medal win
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
Alev Kelter proposed to her girlfriend, Katryn Treder, after winning bronze with the U.S. women’s rugby team.
Alev Kelter proposed to her girlfriend, Katryn Treder, after winning bronze with the U.S. women’s rugby team.
