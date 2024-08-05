Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Track and field recap, Aug. 5: Warholm, Benjamin make Paris Olympic debuts

Rai Benjamin
Rai Benjamin
By
Published 3:49 AM

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Finals in the women’s 800m, women’s 5000m, men’s pole vault and women’s discus highlight Monday’s track and field slate.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content