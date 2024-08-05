Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Team pursuit preview, Aug. 6: U.S. women hit the track

U.S. women compete in the women's pursuit during a 2024 Track Nations Cup race.
U.S. women compete in the women's pursuit during a 2024 Track Nations Cup race.
By
Published 2:04 PM

Sarah Reed/Getty Images

A preview of team pursuit at the Olympics. The U.S. women’s squad of Kristen Faulkner, Chloe Dygert, Lily Williams and Jennifer Valente look to medal.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content