Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics a coming-of-age milestone for American archer Casey Kaufhold

Casey Kaufhold celebrates after winning bronze.
Casey Kaufhold celebrates after winning bronze.
By
Published 1:45 PM

Getty Images

Take a look at how Casey Kaufhold’s successful journey at the 2024 Paris Olympics proved to be a coming-of-age milestone.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content