Bereaved wrestler Dake wears pain on a pendant
ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images
Ahead of the wrestling competitions at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Team USA’s Kyle Dake opened up about the recent loss of his father.
ATTILA KISBENEDEK/AFP via Getty Images
Ahead of the wrestling competitions at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Team USA’s Kyle Dake opened up about the recent loss of his father.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.