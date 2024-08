In one of the top matches of the Paris Games thus far, world No. 1 team David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig of Sweden defeated Cuba’s Jorge Alayo and Noslen Diaz in a thrilling three sets to reach the men’s beach volleyball quarterfinals at Eiffel Tower Stadium.

