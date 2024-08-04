Women’s water polo recap, Aug. 4: Australia finishes pool play unbeaten
USA Today
The final day of pool play in the women’s water polo tournament at the Paris Olympics.
USA Today
The final day of pool play in the women’s water polo tournament at the Paris Olympics.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.