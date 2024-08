After sweeping the women’s 100m medal podium at the Tokyo Olympics, the legendary Jamaican trio of Shericka Jackson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah will shockingly not compete in any individual events at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

