China’s Liu Yang defends gold on rings
Naomi Baker/Getty Images
China went back-to-back on the men’s Olympic rings podium with Liu Yang defending his gold from Tokyo.
Naomi Baker/Getty Images
China went back-to-back on the men’s Olympic rings podium with Liu Yang defending his gold from Tokyo.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.