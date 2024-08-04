Skip to Content
China’s Liu Yang defends gold on rings

China's Liu Yang competes during the men's ring final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
China's Liu Yang competes during the men's ring final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
By
Published 6:33 AM

Naomi Baker/Getty Images

China went back-to-back on the men’s Olympic rings podium with Liu Yang defending his gold from Tokyo.

NBC Olympics

