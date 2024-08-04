Skip to Content
China extends dominance in table tennis as Fan Zhendong wins gold

Fan Zhendong of China poses with his gold medal in men's table tennis
Published 8:08 AM

Getty Images

China’s dominance in table tennis continues after No. 2 seed Fan Zhendong won gold in the men’s singles event at the 2024 Games.

