2024 Paris Olympic tennis: Italy claims gold in women’s doubles

By
Published 12:28 PM

Italy’s Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini beat Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider, 2-6, 6-1, (10-7), to win Olympic gold in the women’s doubles on Sunday.

NBC Olympics

