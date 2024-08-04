2024 Paris Olympic tennis: Italy claims gold in women’s doubles

Italy’s Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini beat Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider, 2-6, 6-1, (10-7), to win Olympic gold in the women’s doubles on Sunday.

