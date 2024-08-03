Olympic tennis recap, Aug. 3: Zheng gets gold
Getty Images
A new Olympic champion was crowned at Roland-Garros on Saturday, and the U.S. men’s team left triumphant. Here’s what to know from Day 8 of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games tennis tournament.
Getty Images
A new Olympic champion was crowned at Roland-Garros on Saturday, and the U.S. men’s team left triumphant. Here’s what to know from Day 8 of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games tennis tournament.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.