Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Olympic tennis recap, Aug. 3: Zheng gets gold

women's singles podium picture
Getty Images
women's singles podium picture
By
Published 2:12 PM

Getty Images

A new Olympic champion was crowned at Roland-Garros on Saturday, and the U.S. men’s team left triumphant. Here’s what to know from Day 8 of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games tennis tournament.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content