Basketball recap, Aug. 3: China women rout Puerto Rico, keep knockout hopes alive
Getty Images
A full recap of all the Olympic basketball games on Aug. 3, highlighted by the U.S. men taking on Puerto Rico to close out Group C.
Getty Images
A full recap of all the Olympic basketball games on Aug. 3, highlighted by the U.S. men taking on Puerto Rico to close out Group C.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.