Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Women’s water polo recap, Aug. 2: Australia stay unbeaten with win over Canada

Australia water polo
Australia water polo
By
Published 6:31 AM

USA Today

Four games were scheduled for Friday in the women’s water polo tournament at the Paris Olympics. Here’s a look at how they went.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content