U.S. archery’s Brady Ellison, Casey Kaufhold bring home historic bronze
Getty Images
Team USA’s Brady Ellison is now the most decorated American archer after the U.S.’s bronze-medal win in the mixed team event.
Getty Images
Team USA’s Brady Ellison is now the most decorated American archer after the U.S.’s bronze-medal win in the mixed team event.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.