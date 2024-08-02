Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

U.S. archery’s Brady Ellison, Casey Kaufhold bring home historic bronze

Team USA's Casey Kaufhold and Brady Ellison pose with bronze medals
Team USA's Casey Kaufhold and Brady Ellison pose with bronze medals
By
Published 9:11 AM

Getty Images

Team USA’s Brady Ellison is now the most decorated American archer after the U.S.’s bronze-medal win in the mixed team event.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content