Rowing recap, Aug. 2: Sinkovic brothers make history, lightweight sculls go out in style
Francois Nel/Getty Images
Recap of rowing action for August 2, including the men’s and women’s pair and lightweight double sculls finals.
Francois Nel/Getty Images
Recap of rowing action for August 2, including the men’s and women’s pair and lightweight double sculls finals.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.