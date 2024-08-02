Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Refugee Olympic Team’s boxer Cindy Ngamba aims to inspire, make history in Paris

Cindy Ngamba at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Cindy Ngamba at the 2024 Paris Olympics
By
Published 9:09 AM

Getty Images

Refugee Olympic Team’s boxer Cindy Ngamba, originally of Cameroon, could make history in Paris by winning the team’s first-ever medal.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content