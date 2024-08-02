Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Basketball recap, Aug. 2: Brazil shoots past Japan to keep knockout hopes alive

Bruno Caboclo rises for shot vs. Japan
Bruno Caboclo rises for shot vs. Japan
By
Published 4:00 AM

Getty Images

A full recap of all the Olympic basketball action on Aug. 2, starting with Brazil earning its first win of the Paris Games vs. Japan.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content