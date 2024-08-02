Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

2024 Olympic tennis: Carlos Alcaraz flies to finals

carlos alcaraz
carlos alcaraz
By
Published 6:13 AM

Getty Images

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz powered into the Olympic singles final with a brutal 6-1, 6-1 thrashing of overwhelmed Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime at Roland-Garros on Friday.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content