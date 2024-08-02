2024 Olympic tennis: Carlos Alcaraz flies to finals

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz powered into the Olympic singles final with a brutal 6-1, 6-1 thrashing of overwhelmed Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime at Roland-Garros on Friday.

