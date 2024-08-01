Katie Ledecky wins 13th medal, becomes most decorated female swimmer ever with relay silver
Getty Images
Katie Ledecky became the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history when Team USA took silver in the women’s 4x200m freestyle relay.
Getty Images
