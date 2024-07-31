Paris Olympics July 31 recap, highlights: Ledecky captures first gold in Paris
Getty Images
Results, updates and latest news from Day 5 of competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday, July 31.
Getty Images
Results, updates and latest news from Day 5 of competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday, July 31.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.