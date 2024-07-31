Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics July 31 recap, highlights: Ledecky captures first gold in Paris

Katie Ledecky poses on the podium with her gold medal
Katie Ledecky poses on the podium with her gold medal
By
Published 2:45 PM

Getty Images

Results, updates and latest news from Day 5 of competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday, July 31.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content