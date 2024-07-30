Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

3×3 basketball preview, July 31: U.S. women look to bounce back after early stumble

Members of the U.S. women's 3x3 basketball team stand during the national anthem
Members of the U.S. women's 3x3 basketball team stand during the national anthem
By
Published 2:00 PM

Getty Images

Everything to watch for in 3×3 basketball play at the Paris Olympics on July 31, including both the U.S. men’s and women’s teams in action.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content