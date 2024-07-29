Which team looks like the biggest threat to the U.S. women through the first round of group play?
Getty Images
Let’s take stock of where the Olympic women’s basketball tournament stands and who might be able to hang with Team USA.
Getty Images
Let’s take stock of where the Olympic women’s basketball tournament stands and who might be able to hang with Team USA.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.