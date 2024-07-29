Skip to Content
Which team looks like the biggest threat to the U.S. women through the first round of group play?

The French national team celebrates vs. Canada
By
Published 2:30 PM

Getty Images

Let’s take stock of where the Olympic women’s basketball tournament stands and who might be able to hang with Team USA.

