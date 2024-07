Two of Long Beach, California’s most notable natives met at Roland-Garros legendary center court on Monday, when tennis icon Billie Jean King and NBC Olympics correspondent and Olympic Games torch bearer Snoop Dogg shot a selfie.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.