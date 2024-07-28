Skip to Content
USWNT shows composure in 4-1 win over Germany

USWNT players celebrate after scoring a goal.
By
Published 2:00 PM

USA TODAY Sports

The U.S. women’s national team secured a 4-1 win against Germany to boost its chance of advancing to the quarterfinals at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

