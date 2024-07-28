Rebeca Andrade leads Brazil to team final; Field set for finals
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Brazil pushed to second in the fifth and final subdivision in the women’s gymnastics qualification round.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
